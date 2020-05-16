Dear Editor:
Your April 15 statement concerning the offensive editorial cartoon on April 14 stated it was “intended to provoke outrage” about Obama “being accused of a crime with no evidence” and “his only crime is being black."
Where is the outrage for the past three years of sitting President Donald Trump being accused with no evidence? What about Justice Kavanaugh and that disturbing lack of evidence?
I didn’t misread your intention. You promoted the stereotype that conservative white Trump supporters are racist idiots and that racism is one-sided. Rather than using the cartoon as a discussion piece with my family, it’s going in the garbage where it belongs. Be better, because that stereotype doesn’t represent the great citizens of Blount County, and your paper is better than this.
Sam Luther
Emma Lane
Maryville
