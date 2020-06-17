Dear Editor:
Why is it so hard for people in this community to understand that there is a deadly virus lurking just about everywhere? How difficult is it to wear a mask when out in public? Is it that all of these people who do not wear masks are ignorant of the risks they are taking?
If they are aware of the threat (and how could they not be?), why do they not care for their own health, or everyone else’s health and well-being by at least trying to protect themselves and more importantly others, like their families? Why can’t our government at least enforce that everybody who chooses to go out where there will be a congregation of people must wear a mask, or require every establishment to disallow people in without a mask and require social distancing, especially in grocery and retail stores.
We visited Best Buy in Knoxville this past weekend, and they had a system whereby the number allowed in the store was limited and everyone had to wear a mask. We had to wait about 20 minutes before we got in, and while we were waiting, several customers got angry with staff because they couldn’t just walk in.
Is it so important to prove you are brave, or will not do anything the government suggests because you claim your rights are being violated? What about my rights and those of others, especially in your family, to a healthy environment?
I so want to confront these people and ask them why they don’t wear a mask while at the same time congratulating those who do? As you may guess, I want to commend Kroger and Lowe's employees for wearing masks, but I want to chastise the majority of the people in these stores who apparently just don’t give a damn.
Richard M. Ellis
Poplar Grove Road
Maryville
