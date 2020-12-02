Dear Editor:
How many people have to die before our county’s leaders decide to impose a mask mandate? Too many people are shopping in our stores without protection.
If our county lawmakers do not seem to want to follow the CDC recommendations, they need to resign and be replaced with people who do.
Harold Patrick
Union Grove Road
Friendsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.