Dear Editor:
Can anyone explain to me why we still engage in this time change business? Are we still trying to conserve candle wax? I have yet to speak with anyone who is in favor of the change.
I see children walking to the school bus stop in the dark (parent's take note). People whose job requires them to work outside can't even see what they're doing until 7:30 a.m. or 8 a.m. The change disturbs sleep patterns, eating patterns and other behaviors. Pets are usually affected because they adapt to their owner's behavior. Tell me why we change the time when it seems to be unneeded and unwelcome.
Do we really need daylight at 9 p.m.? We should be able to put this to a vote. I think most voters would favor keeping the time unchanged!
And since we're talking about time, don't you think it's high time to change back and keep it that way?
Sincerely,
Garry L. Daniel
Knoxville
