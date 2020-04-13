Dear Editor:
My husband Wayne's first task of the morning is to venture outside — usually still in his PJs — to get The Daily Times. Then, we sit with our morning tea, reading (sometimes aloud) and discussing the front section's local, national and international news. Then we move on to the Opinion section's letters and columns, the political cartoon, Prickly City and Mallard Filmore. Then the important parts — for Wayne, the sports section, the weather and Sodoku; for me, it's the crossword, and for both of us, the funnies.
We've been clients for some 46 years now and your paper has added to our lives immensely. Please, if you can, keep up the good work for centuries ahead.
We know that newspaper life is on the near-extinction list, but keep on breathing life into our community. We wish we knew of a ventilator that could help in this troubled time.
Thank you for our daily morning lifeline of beloved words and for hanging in there while sending us help and love on a daily basis.
Susan B. Jones
Wildwood Road
Maryville
