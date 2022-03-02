Dear Editor:
It must have been a very slow news day to warrant extended front page treatment of a shooting incident in Laughlin, Nevada, nearly 2,000 miles away. What happened? Sorting through Steve Wildsmith’s convoluted and verbose “reporting,” one learns that the husband (Manuell) of a former Blount County resident, Ashley Rogers (who moved away in 2019), randomly shot a stranger at a storage unit and — apparently accidentally — in the process injured Rogers and two of their children with shrapnel.
Who was the stranger that “pulled into the path of the gunfire”? The primary shooting victim goes unnamed. What is the victim’s condition? Was he killed? The story doesn’t say. Was the husband, Manuell, arrested and charged? Wildsmith doesn’t include any details, other than that “the media is [sic] always there, outside the courtroom.” Did the victim’s family need help with medical expenses or future living expenses?
The reader wouldn’t know, since the emphasis is on the situation of Ashley Rogers and her children, who are the beneficiaries of a GoFundMe campaign “to help Rogers navigate the next steps of a painful new reality.” It seems to me that the real victim in this story is the stranger shot in cold blood by Rogers’ husband. Maybe the Daily Times should be promoting a GoFundMe campaign for the unnamed stranger, rather than the shooter’s wife.
Steve Wildsmith should stick with music reviews, and leave the reporting to actual journalists.
Sincerely,
Mark Pulliam
Maryville
