Dear Editor:
I just saw a sign saying there’s a need for foster and adoptive parents. Yet the Tennessee government is seeking to limit who can adopt children into loving families if those families are in the LGBTQ community. So very sad! So very scary! So very discriminating!
It is not reasonable to allow one group of people to be excluded from being able to adopt because they are created differently.
It is not reasonable to exclude them especially when there is the need for loving foster and adoptive parents.
Exclusion based on the way one is created is discrimination — plain and simple. It is a civil rights issue. It is reminiscent of Nazi Germany.
Some of the most loving and stable families I know are my brothers and sisters in the LGBTQ community. When they foster or adopt, they offer the security and attentive care needed by children and teens who often come from very disturbing circumstances.
Tennessee’s legislators and governor are going down a slippery path. I’m reminded of this quote from a German philosopher, Niemuller: "First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out ... Because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out ... Because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out ... Because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me, and there was no one left to speak for me.
Ginny West Case
Cedar Park Drive
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.