According to The Daily Times, up to 22 improvements and new projects are underway for downtown Maryville. This, in addition to the creation of an Alcoa city center, Springbrook Farm, ought to prompt Maryville and Alcoa officials to withdraw their support of the Pellissippi Parkway Extension.
This interstate highway was proposed more than 50 years ago to alleviate traffic congestion in Blount County. Since then, major road improvements have been done: U.S. 321 has been four-laned in both directions and U.S. 129 bypass built. Also, since most of our growth is occurring on the opposite side of the county from the proposed Pellissippi Parkway Extension, building it beyond state Route 33 does not make sense.
With exciting new developments in Maryville and Alcoa, city planners should encourage the improvement of existing roads, especially the addition of middle lanes to two-lane roads, instead of endorsing a new highway that would route people away from the downtown district. There's a good business reason customers must walk all the way through the grocery store to the back aisle for a jug of milk. Like a smart grocer, we should encourage visitors driving from the airport, Knoxville, and elsewhere to see what Alcoa and Maryville have to offer — and to stop to eat and shop!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.