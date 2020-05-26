Dear Editor:
The point of my May 22 letter about the Ahmaud Arbery shooting in Brunswick, Georgia (“Stick to covering Blount County news,” May 22), was seemingly lost on your agitated reader, Ginny Ayers. Perhaps she should calm down and re-read my letter.
I was not blaming Mr. Arbery, defending the McMichaels, or — least of all — bemoaning the end of the Jim Crow era. My point was, and is, that The Daily Times repeatedly has emphasized its unique role as the purveyor of local news — information about the community that is not available elsewhere. Incidents in another state, 500 miles away, do not qualify as local news. The shooting in Brunswick was amply covered by the national media.
Many crimes occur daily across the country, some of which are interracial. Crime blotter stories should be covered even-handedly, but often are not. Some are seized upon by the media and turned into sensational causes celebre; others are barely noticed, such as the unprovoked attack on a 75-year old resident of a Detroit nursing home by a 20-year thug who recorded the beating on his cellphone.
Could the difference in coverage between the two incidents be due to the racial identity of the actors? Are crimes less serious (or newsworthy) when committed by blacks against whites? It is neither hateful nor racist to ask such questions, or to suggest that a local paper stick to covering local news.
It is ironic that Ms. Ayers accuses me of intolerance while denouncing my “way of thinking” and suggesting that I “have no place” in the community. Without resorting to the type of name-calling that Ms. Ayers so eagerly uses, I would respectfully suggest that her letter is an exercise in projection. She exhibits precisely the qualities she inaccurately accuses me of.
Mark Pulliam
Whitehall Street
Maryville
