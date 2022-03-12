Dear Editor:
In reference to the letter in the March 8 edition of the paper, my first question for the writer (Mr. Davis) is how much does he think a fast food worker starting out makes since he believes newcomers to the sheriffs department only makes 50 cents more on the hour?
What was his source of information? What, if any, connection does he have to the administration of of the sheriffs department?
Lastly if he is so concerned with deputy pay why not be demanding of Berrong that he cut some of the wasteful spending out of his budget and use that money to give his deputies a well deserved raise.
No one is disputing the need for better pay for our officers but I think the writer’s pleas are misdirected.
Sincerely,
Charlie Wilson
Maryville
