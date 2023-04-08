Let me get this straight: On March 27, six Tennesseans were massacred in a Christian school in Nashville, three of whom were children aged nine. Republican Congressman Burchett responded from Washington by saying that there is nothing government can do to protect children and others from being slaughtered by gun violence.
Then on March 30, children, teens, and adults from across Tennessee marched at the State Capitol in Nashville demanding that the Legislature do something to reduce gun violence. As part of that process, three Democratic members of the Tennessee House violated decorum rules and staged a peaceful protest within the House Chamber.
Instead of giving them a proportionate penalty, such as a formal reprimand or censure, the Republican supermajority went nuclear and decided to put these three duly elected representatives up for a vote of expulsion, something that has happened only twice since the Civil War.
So, on April 6, “The Tennessee Three,” as they are now known around the world, were put up for a vote of expulsion: two young Black men (Reps. Jones and Pearson from Nashville and Memphis) and one White woman (Rep. Johnson from Knoxville). And lo and behold, the two Black representatives were expelled from the Tennessee legislature while the White representative was not.
On this Good Friday, April 7, we recall the wisdom of Jesus: “Ye shall know them by their fruits” (Matthew 7:16).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.