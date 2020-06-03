Dear Editor:
In the summer of 1964, when I was doing graduate work at Stetson University in Deland, Florida, one of my great friends was a student who roomed with me at Honors House, a men’s dormitory on campus. I called him “Ponder,” his last name. He called me “Mac.” Ponder was a young black man, a teacher who taught at a segregated high school in Miami.
One Saturday morning, Ponder and I were at the same long mirror in the bathroom, shaving. I casually asked him, “Ponder, what are you going to do today?” He said, “I’m going to get a haircut.” I replied, “What are you going to do the rest of the day?” He said, “Mac, it’s going to take me most of the day to get a haircut.” I asked why. He said, “Nobody around here is going to cut my hair.”
I was 29 years old then and had never realized how difficult it was for a black man to just get a simple haircut — something I had done all my life as a routine part of living.
That was 56 years ago, and still we have issues with inequality. I believe we have achieved much in the structural integration of our society. But still, the lack of true social integration keeps us from sharing the same social experiences and that, in turn, keeps us from really knowing each other.
I have high hopes for the young people. They seem much less racially conscious than those of my generation, especially the fortunate young people who have not been tainted by their parents or grandparents. I admire the enlightened youth. They will create and live in diverse social harmony — something that I and others failed to achieve.
Ken McCullough
Country Lane
Walland
