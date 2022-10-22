Dear Editor:
Blount County commissioners are considering substantial zoning changes. While perhaps well-intentioned, the changes are likely to be counterproductive. They also betray the conservative principles that have defined Blount County for so many years.
Proponents say the changes will slow down development and protect the county’s farmland. But just because they say it doesn’t make it true. Despite having no impact on demand or where growth occurs, the changes will result in single-family development requiring more than four times as much land per unit than the current standard. As a longtime resident of Blount County, I want to protect our farms and natural beauty. But the proposed zoning amendments won’t accomplish that goal — and will have the opposite effect.
Proponents also fail to address how the changes will further worsen housing affordability. So far in 2022, the typical sale price of a home in Blount County is $10,000 more than in Knox County. Of the around 280 homes currently listed for sale in Blount County, only 11% are affordable to families making less than $75,000, which accounts for more than 60% of residents according to the latest US Census data. Placing an artificial constraint on new housing despite growing demand, like these changes do, will further drive-up housing prices. And fast growing home prices will virtually ensure even more longtime Blount County residents out of the market, creating a scenario where only wealthy newcomers will be able to afford to purchase a home.
These changes are bad policy and making them now amounts to putting the cart before the horse. Earlier this year, the county commission committed over $100,000 for a study to help determine what densities and lots sizes work best while considering growing stormwater, drinking water, and other infrastructure needs. With these proposed amendments, county commission is essentially answering the question they are paying an expert $100,000+ to study and answer. What kind of sense does that make?
Lastly, the proposed zoning amendments are a betrayal of the county’s conservative values and infringe on private property rights. Our nation’s founders recognized that “private property is the foundation not only of prosperity but of freedom itself” and private citizens should be able to develop their property as they see fit. So, how do the proposed zoning changes relate to private property rights?
Here’s an example: Imagine you purchased property with the intent of building 15 homes, which you had the legal right to do at the time … only for government to change the rules of the game a few months later and decide you can only build 4 homes. The land’s market value is likely to be reduced given fewer homes can be built on it. Is that fair? And shouldn’t the county compensate owners for the reduction in value that it was directly responsible for?
If you want to control what your neighbor does with their property, you ought to buy it. And government shouldn’t step in at your request to tell your neighbors what they can and can’t do. Government controlling how private property can be used without so much as mailing property owners’ a notice sounds a lot like socialism to me. This begs the question: why are our county commissioners voting so liberally?
Sincerely,
Pat McGill
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.