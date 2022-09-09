Sandy Springs and Springbrook Parks will install additional surveillance equipment to protect against vandalism. The Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks & Rec Commission signed off on the allocation of $12,861 from Maryville and Alcoa's capitol improvement funds on Friday, Sept. 9.
Alcoa's allocation for a new camera system to replace the old one at Springbrook is over double the cost for cameras that will be added to Maryville's park.
Parks & Rec Executive Director Joe Huff said cameras have helped police in the past identify subjects of vandalism crimes. Since cameras have been up, he and assistant director Chris Clark said crimes have noticeably declined.
Some of the cameras in the new system at Springbrook will allow back and forth communication and can feed directly to a smart phone, as well as computer systems based at Parks & Rec offices. Program Coordinator Will Hubbs said it's possible for police to get a direct feed as well, to eliminate the middle step of pulling footage and supplying it to police officers.
Any cameras that are within reach are vandalism proof, Hubbs said, and the others are well out of reach.
The Springbrook cameras will also capture sound, which Hubbs said can be helpful if subjects are wearing concealing clothing but may be talking to one another and using each others' names.
In the last six to seven months, Huff and Clark said people have vandalized parks about four times, although none were very expensive to fix. They noted a few specific instances regarding the bathrooms, fields and parking stalls. The pandemic lightened vandalism, Huff and Clark said, but vandalism is generally more likely to happen during the summer and close to when school goes back into session.
