Pellissippi State Community College plans to allow students to return to campus on a limited basis this fall, offering classes in four formats: online, virtual, hybrid or on campus.
"While our top priority remains providing a safe environment for our students and employees, our goal is to continue to give students the best learning experiences we can, both inside and outside the classroom," college President L. Anthony Wise Jr. said in a press release.
Online classes do not meet on a certain day or at a certain time, but are taught completely through Pellissippi State's learning management system, Brightspace, as opposed to virtual classes, which are offered online but use virtual platforms such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom to offer instruction at the times and days listed in the college's fall schedule.
Hybrid courses offer part online or virtual instruction and part face-to-face instruction in a classroom, with instructors letting students know which days they will meet on campus. On-campus courses will be limited primarily to programs that have a strong hands-on component, such as nursing and welding. A few general education courses will be offered on campus in the evening with smaller enrollments to allow for social distancing.
"By limiting the number of classes taught in person, we can ensure that our students have the space necessary to practice social distancing while they are on campus," Wise said. "We know that some students may not feel comfortable returning to campus, however, and that is why we are offering even more options for students to continue their educational journey with us."
Pellissippi State's data from spring 2020 shows that students' success rates in general education courses such as English, science, math and history did not suffer when the college moved its classes online March 23 for the remainder of the semester.
The college also recognizes that some students may not be returning to their universities this fall and encourages local students to register for classes that will transfer to their home institutions after the coronavirus pandemic is resolved.
"We know this fall will not look like 'business as usual' for many of us," Wise said. "We welcome not only those students who choose to stay home for a bit, but also those who have decided this might be the time to learn new skills and pursue a different career moving forward."
