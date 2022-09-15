Two Tennessee residents have filed suits for damages against a Maryville medical clinic and a physician’s assistant in its employment, alleging the PA touched them inappropriately on multiple occasions. The suits were filed in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
The suits, filed by Tennessee women, list Chilhowee Medical, LLC, Chilhowee Medical Inc. d.b.a. Chilhowee Pain Center and Physician’s Assistant Thomas Jeffery Esser, Maryville, as defendants. Esser, who has held a license to practice as a PA in Tennessee since 2002, was disciplined and had his license summarily suspended in March due to allegations that he performed inappropriate and sexual massages on clients. According to meeting minutes from the Tennessee Board of Physician Assistants, Esser is alleged to have acted inappropriately toward at least four female patients during his time at Chilhowee Pain Center, 2012 East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville.
The plaintiffs claim Esser’s employer demonstrated negligence by failing to adequately train employees and supervise Esser to prevent such actions and that Esser violated Tennessee code for ethical conduct of physician’s assistants. They ask for compensatory damages of $775,000 and $1.275 million.
Both plaintiffs are represented by The Terry Law Firm, 116 East Main St., Morristown.
