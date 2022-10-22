KNOXVILLE — Princeton Fant did not feel any nerves before attempting the second pass attempt of his career.
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel was comfortable with the sixth-year senior’s athleticism to let him throw and far enough into the blowout that backup quarterback Joe Milton III was in for Hendon Hooker. Milton lateralled to Fant, and the tight end unleashed a dime down the sideline that hit Jalin Hyatt in stride.
Hyatt bobbled but held onto the football and took it 66 yards for a touchdown, part of 31 points the No. 3 Vols scored in the second quarter of their 65-24 win over UT-Martin on Saturday afternoon at Neyland Stadium. Fant has emerged as a Swiss Army knife for the Vols (7-0, 4-0 SEC) over the last two weeks, and he accounted for three more touchdowns in the win.
“I wasn’t nervous,” Fant said. “I joke around and throw the ball all the time in practice, throw it far. Different stuff like that. (Quarterbacks) coach (Joey) Halzle always jokes around with me, ‘Man P, you’ve got an arm.’ We’re just having fun with it. Whenever my number was called, I was ready for it.”
The pass was the fourth and final touchdown the Vols’ scored in the second quarter, the punctuation mark on one of their best halves in program history. Tennessee’s 52 points against UT Martin (4-3, 3-0 OVC) by halftime set a new team record for points scored in a single half in the modern era (since 1933).
Fant had already accounted for two touchdowns in the first half when he unleashed his first career completion. In at fullback, Fant ran for a one-yard score in the first quarter, and then broke away for an 11-yard rush into the checkerboards late in the second — the longest rush of his career.
A former running back — he totaled three carries for seven yards in 2018 — Fant has been used in goal line opportunities at fullback since the LSU game. He ran for a score in the Vols’ upset of Alabama before adding a pair more on versus UT-Martin.
It did not take much convincing for Heupel to utilize Fant beyond the limited snaps he was seeing at tight end. Heupel always knew Fant had the skill set to contribute in other positions, and the opportunity arose for that over the last month.
“Just a skill set that he’s uniquely had,” Heupel said of Fant. “It’s something that we worked on during the offseason year two, being more comfortable with our personnel.”
Fant’s pass to Hyatt went down as the Vols’ longest passing play of the afternoon in a game where Hooker threw for three touchdowns, 276 yards and a 212.9 quarterback rating. Milton completed four attempts for 135 yards, a touchdown and a 266.3 QBR of his own.
Postgame, Fant joked that he always completed those passes in practice — though he never specified how many times they ran the play — and that he throws the best deep ball between himself, Hooker and Milton. He even claimed to have hit the goal post on a throw from the 50-yard line.
Hooker, who broke the program record for consecutive games with a passing touchdown (19) and is in the middle of a Heisman-caliber season with 21 total touchdowns and over 2,000 yards passing through seven games, is not worried about Fant taking his job, even if he doesn’t have the best deep ball.
“No, I’m not,” Hooker said tongue-in-cheek. “We see P throw the ball all the time, it’s a thing of beauty. He has an extremely strong arm, and he’s accurate. It was cool to see him in a game situation get a nice throw for a touchdown.”
