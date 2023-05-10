Concerns over property taxes dominated Blount County government meetings Tuesday night, May 9. After extensive discussion, county commissioners sent a resolution to levy taxes beyond a revenue-neutral certified rate from their workshop session to their regular May 18 meeting.
No final certified rate has been determined. Commissioners and the public discussed a preliminary certified rate of $1.5953 per $100 of assessed value and a proposed increase to $1.69.
Commissioners Mike Akard, Dyran Bledsoe, Jeff Jopling, Steve Mikels and Dawn Reagan voted against forwarding the resolution to the regular meeting. Commissioner Staci Lawhorn was absent. All others voted to forward the resolution.
The Tuesday decision does not change the property tax rate, currently set at $2.47 per $100 of assessed value; the commission’s workshop is meant to determine the agenda for its full meeting next week.
The commission’s May 18 vote won’t change the rate either; commissioners will take another, final vote on the rate in June, after holding a public hearing. But the tax levy resolution’s appearance on the county budget committee and commission workshop agendas Tuesday provoked considerable discussion.
Since the end of April, all Blount County property owners have received notice that their assets have been reappraised, as they are every four years; most noted increases to the value of their property. The property assessor’s office bases value primarily on real estate prices and improvements made to the property.
Appraisal
Increases were especially evident for homeowners. In general, the owners of retail or commercial properties marked less of a rise in the value of their assets.
The county’s last reappraisal, in 2019, concluded with a much less noticeable change to property values. The 2015 appraisal also involved a less dramatic fluctuation in values.
Under Tennessee law, property appraisals are revenue neutral. A local government can’t collect more than in previous years without initiating a public process. When appraisals are complete, a state board of equalization calculates a certified rate to determine what amount of tax is needed to maintain the same level of revenue as in the previous year.
Local governments can adopt that rate, or they can exceed it, based on budgetary considerations, if they hold public votes and a separate hearing.
Public input
Numerous county residents spoke during public comment periods Tuesday. They told officials that they felt possible tax increases stemming from their properties’ new appraisals were unwanted and unfair. No one who spoke supported a tax increase. Many argued that exceeding a preliminary certified rate of $1.5932 would represent a burden.
Commenting on the tax levy, Russell Millsaps told commissioners that “the last time we had an assessment, it burned me pretty hard.” He also said that he felt that housing prices were currently too low to match appraisals. The appraisal uses recent data on sales, but Millsaps argued that a home’s purchase price in late 2022 would be a poor indicator of its worth in 2023.
“I don’t think the market’s there any more. I’m kind of ashamed to live here now,” he said, sparking applause from the crowd gathered in the commission room.
Like Millsaps, Steven Taibbi said he was concerned that property values might sink after a new rate is adopted.
“You’re going on a tax thing when the houses are going up. What’s gonna happen in two years if the houses go down? We’re still gonna be stuck paying those taxes,” Taibbi said. Noting that he and his wife left New York about two years ago, he added that he was concerned about the volume of recent development in the county and called to limit it.
“The county cannot sustain these property assessments,” Pat Ross commented. “There’s plenty of growth in this county and plenty of taxes coming in.”
The budget
The county’s director of accounts and budget, Brian Baldwin, told The Daily Times Wednesday that the tax levy resolution is intended to provide the commission with an opportunity to set a property tax rate greater than the certified rate. It’s meant to broaden their range of options, he said.
Any choice they make will have implications for the county’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The proposed budget for fiscal year 2023-2024, Baldwin said during the budget committee meeting Tuesday, is “very status quo.” Yet, he noted, “There’s probably some cuts that would have to happen if we stayed at the certified rate.”
He noted that the budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year prioritized staff retention and compensation among county employees. The county also undertook a compensation study comparing the salaries it offers to market rates. Baldwin said the study showed that “we do have some areas that are still behind the market.”
Among other changes, the proposed budget would raise the salaries of Blount County Sheriff’s deputies by 19%, shifting their average pay to $53,300.
Forty percent of property taxes go toward the general fund that supports deputies’ positions.
Commissioner comments
Members of the commission were split on the possibility of raising the rate past $1.5932 to $1.69. Commissioner Mike Akard noted his opposition to an increase, saying that he favored adopting a rate at $1.40.
He noted that the county’s median home value assessment had increased by $140,000. He also said that adopting a rate of $1.5953 would represent a tax increase of 14% on the average homeowner.
Baldwin responded to tax rate concerns from both Akard and Commissioner Dyran Bledsoe. He said that, as residential properties increased in value more than retail or commercial assets, residential property owners are left with a bigger burden.
The median house in the county increased in value by 76%, a bigger jump than retail and commercial assets experienced. Commercial residential properties — such as apartments — also increased, though not by as much as single-family homes.
Baldwin explained Wednesday that if the median increase applied to every Blount Countian, “then the tax increase from where we’re at today (at $2.47) to the new certified rate, the actual raw dollars would be 14% (higher).”
However, he commented, “very few houses went through that exact median. We’ve heard some properties have doubled, some have gone up 50%.”
Like Akard and Bledsoe, Commissioner Steve Mikels also objected to going beyond the certified rate. Mikels said, “I have good confidence in the leadership in this county that we can find another way to fund these raises that are much deserved.”
“I have full faith that our leadership can do that in this county,” he continued.
Commissioner Rick Carver noted that he also favored adopting the certified rate. He added that he would vote to forward the resolution and hoped to learn more about the government’s needs and the community’s concerns.
Commissioner Robbie Bennett said that he had some reservations about adopting the certified rate. “We’ve got the great services, we have great protection, and right now we’re looking at some of those people going somewhere else because they can make more money. Our sheriff’s department officers leave, we’re gonna be stuck with nothing”.
“Somebody’s gonna have to tell me, if we keep it at the certified rate that we can still support our officers and our services, because that’s what makes us a great county,” he continued.
After voting on the tax levy resolution concluded, the commission also forwarded appropriation and capitol outlay resolutions to their May 18 meeting.
