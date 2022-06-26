Births

June 11

• Madialynne Elaine Cupp McCroskey and Johnathan Edward McCroskey, Maryville, a girl, Peyton Opal McCroskey

June 13

• Kasandra Jean Cole Thompson and Jacob Collin Thompson, Maryville, a girl, Raegan Kaye Thompson

• Megan Alicia Wilson Bugh and Joshua Lewis Bugh, Loudon, a boy, Maverick James Bugh

June 15

• Mersadies Marie Young and Jordan Lee Young, Rockford, a girl, Valencia Mars Young

• Summer Brooke Lawson Lewis and Thomas Edward Lewis, Maryville, a boy, Max Ivan Lewis

