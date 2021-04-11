Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
April 2
• Emily Faith Bremer and Michael Aaron Wood, Maryville, a girl, Liliana Faith Wood
April 5
• Mary Kaitlyn Warren and Marco Antonio Navarro, Walland, a girl, Marianna Cruz Navarro
April 7
• Miranda Dawn Reagan, Maryville, a boy, Grayson Reed Reagan
• Melyssah Leigh Sloan Aldubinei and Muslem Ali Aldubinei, Knoxville, a boy, Zain Muslem Ali Aldubinei
April 8
• Alexis Rouvelas Moses and Thomas Andrew Moses, Knoxville, a girl, Olivia Blake Moses
• Alyssa Elaine Patruno Rutkiewicz and Evan Maurice Rutkiewicz, a boy, Jack Maurice Rutkiewicz
University of Tennessee Medical Center
April 4
• Deeanna Mosier and Joshua Mosier, Maryville, a girl, Holly Gabriela Mosier
April 5
• Bethany R. Benson and Bailey A. Clifford, Maryville, a boy, Avery Grey Clifford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.