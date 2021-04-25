Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
April 12
• Savannah Jayne Trester Holtzclaw and Daniel Joshua Holtzclaw, Louisville, a girl, Willow Jayne Holtzclaw
University of Tennessee Medical Center
April 16
• Mirina Wallace and Donald Wallace, Maryville, a boy, Ellis Keaton Wallace
April 17
• Haven Coulter and Seth Coulter, Maryville, a girl, Charlotte Reese Coulter
April 20
• Debra R. Taylor and William C. Peyrot, Maryville, a girl, Madilynn Faith Peyrot
• Jessica D. Longmire and Timothy S. Longmire, Maryville, a girl, Averie Raelynn Longmire
