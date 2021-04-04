Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
March 23
• Savannah Jean Shropshire and Jared Austin Buhl, Maryville, a girl, Ashlynne Cheyenne Buhl
• Jessie Lee Bradshaw Stinnett and Robert Chad Stinnett, Louisville, a girl, Lynlee Sue Stinnett
March 25
• Stacey Ann Forsythe Hepperly and Hunter Alan Hepperly, Townsend, a girl, Everly Alaina Hepperly
March 29
• Nicole Brooke Tidwell Thomas and Michael James Thomas, Maryville, a boy, Elijah Steele Thomas
• Cynthia Kay Cooper Kitts, Alcoa, a girl, Elizabeth Ann Kitts
March 30
• Britney Hope Mingie Waters and Samuel Micah Waters, Maryville, a boy, Samuel Weston Lee Waters
• Summer Brooke Long, Alcoa, a girl, Nova Grace Long
University of Tennessee Medical Center
March 26
• Brooke Mules and Colton Mules, Maryville, a girl, Tatum Rae Mules
• Samantha Dixon and Michael Murphy, Louisville, a boy, Levi Jasper Murphy
March 27
• Erica Cody and Christopher Cody, Friendsville, a boy, Ranger Nash Cody
March 30
• Jamie Barnes and Matthew Johnstone, Walland, a boy, Brady Tobias Johnstone
