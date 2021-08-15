Births

Blount Memorial Hospital

July 14

Honey Gabriella Mitchell and Jessie David Prater, Rockford, a girl, Oaklynn Ann Joyce Prater

July 30

• Ashley Lynn Conner Pittman and Michael Joe Pittman, Maryville, a girl, Salem Grace Pittman

• Jessica Ann Gasche, Friendsville, a girl, Riley Ann Marie Gasche

Aug. 5

• Chelsey Rae Nuchols Caylor and Dereck Tanner Caylor, Maryville, a boy, Case Bodie Caylor

Aug. 6

• Camillae Kathleen Tabor and Charles William Clifton, Maryville, a girl, Kinslee Jean Tabor

Aug. 8

• Hayley Elizabeth Bennett Headrick and Zachary Blaine Headrick, Maryville, a girl, Miley Reece Headrick

Aug. 10

• Stacy Dawn Gibson and Christopher Lee Wilson, Sweetwater, a girl, Khloe Louise Marie Wilson

Aug. 11

• Amy Joy West Burchett and Joshua Paul Burchett, Louisville, a girl, Ella-Grace Sophia Burchett

• Janice Nichole Lawson and Michael Curtis Varner, Maryville, a boy, Liam Steven Varner

• Chasity Shae Muse Thompson and Ryan Spencer Thompson, Friendsville, a boy, Myles Levi Thompson

• Laura Mae Linderman Blair and Tyler Alexander Blair, Maryville, a girl, Sadie Mae Blair

Aug. 12

Amy Nicole Harmon and Joseph Brian Patterson, Maryville, a girl, Iva Mae Patterson

University of Tennessee Medical Center

Aug. 3

• Kendal H. Crisp and Jesse H. Crisp, Maryville, a girl, Josie James Crisp

Aug. 5

• Carrie Akins and John Evans, Maryville, a boy, Remington Fitzgerald Link Evans

 Aug. 6

• Scott and Makayla Darowski and Scott Darowski, Maryville, twins, Adalynn Rose and Caleb Kale Darowski

• Alisha Helvey and Shawn Helvey, Maryville, a girl, Colette James Helvey

• Tiffanie Wright, Maryville, a boy, Noah Alexander Wright

Aug. 7

• Faith Volz and John Flanagan, Louisville, a girl, Eviana Jewel Flanagan

• Brittaney Manzano and Chase Sampsel, Friendsville, a girl, Evelyn Autumn Sampsel

Aug. 9

 • Ashley Weeks and Kelly Vaughn, Maryville, a boy, Raylan Jakx Vaughn

 Aug. 10

• Alejandra Yanez and Austin Ensley, Maryville, a girl, Rosalía Sage Ensley

Aug. 12

• Sarah Steele, Maryville, a girl, Amari Leohne Steele

 

