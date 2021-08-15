Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
July 14
• Honey Gabriella Mitchell and Jessie David Prater, Rockford, a girl, Oaklynn Ann Joyce Prater
July 30
• Ashley Lynn Conner Pittman and Michael Joe Pittman, Maryville, a girl, Salem Grace Pittman
• Jessica Ann Gasche, Friendsville, a girl, Riley Ann Marie Gasche
Aug. 5
• Chelsey Rae Nuchols Caylor and Dereck Tanner Caylor, Maryville, a boy, Case Bodie Caylor
Aug. 6
• Camillae Kathleen Tabor and Charles William Clifton, Maryville, a girl, Kinslee Jean Tabor
Aug. 8
• Hayley Elizabeth Bennett Headrick and Zachary Blaine Headrick, Maryville, a girl, Miley Reece Headrick
Aug. 10
• Stacy Dawn Gibson and Christopher Lee Wilson, Sweetwater, a girl, Khloe Louise Marie Wilson
Aug. 11
• Amy Joy West Burchett and Joshua Paul Burchett, Louisville, a girl, Ella-Grace Sophia Burchett
• Janice Nichole Lawson and Michael Curtis Varner, Maryville, a boy, Liam Steven Varner
• Chasity Shae Muse Thompson and Ryan Spencer Thompson, Friendsville, a boy, Myles Levi Thompson
• Laura Mae Linderman Blair and Tyler Alexander Blair, Maryville, a girl, Sadie Mae Blair
Aug. 12
Amy Nicole Harmon and Joseph Brian Patterson, Maryville, a girl, Iva Mae Patterson
University of Tennessee Medical Center
Aug. 3
• Kendal H. Crisp and Jesse H. Crisp, Maryville, a girl, Josie James Crisp
Aug. 5
• Carrie Akins and John Evans, Maryville, a boy, Remington Fitzgerald Link Evans
Aug. 6
• Scott and Makayla Darowski and Scott Darowski, Maryville, twins, Adalynn Rose and Caleb Kale Darowski
• Alisha Helvey and Shawn Helvey, Maryville, a girl, Colette James Helvey
• Tiffanie Wright, Maryville, a boy, Noah Alexander Wright
Aug. 7
• Faith Volz and John Flanagan, Louisville, a girl, Eviana Jewel Flanagan
• Brittaney Manzano and Chase Sampsel, Friendsville, a girl, Evelyn Autumn Sampsel
Aug. 9
• Ashley Weeks and Kelly Vaughn, Maryville, a boy, Raylan Jakx Vaughn
Aug. 10
• Alejandra Yanez and Austin Ensley, Maryville, a girl, Rosalía Sage Ensley
Aug. 12
• Sarah Steele, Maryville, a girl, Amari Leohne Steele
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.