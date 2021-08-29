Births

Blount Memorial Hospital

Aug. 19

• Eryn Ashton Lobo and Herbert Schubert Dodge III, Knoxville, a girl, Isabella Jade Dodge

Aug. 22

• Jessica Leigh Anne McCurry and Joseph Anthony Woods, Alcoa, a boy, Zaxton Emmary Woods

Aug. 23

• Siham El Ghouate and Driss Bensaid, Maryville, a girl, Ritaj Sarah Bensaid

 University of Tennessee Medical Center

Aug. 20

• Sara Hartman and Bradford Hartman, Maryville, a girl, McKenzie Lee Hartman

Aug. 21

• Sarah Soule and Alex Soule, Maryville, a girl, Raven Valentina Soule.

 • Alexis Calvert and Andrew Calvert, Maryville, a girl, Hazel Marie Calvert

