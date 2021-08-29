Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
Aug. 19
• Eryn Ashton Lobo and Herbert Schubert Dodge III, Knoxville, a girl, Isabella Jade Dodge
Aug. 22
• Jessica Leigh Anne McCurry and Joseph Anthony Woods, Alcoa, a boy, Zaxton Emmary Woods
Aug. 23
• Siham El Ghouate and Driss Bensaid, Maryville, a girl, Ritaj Sarah Bensaid
University of Tennessee Medical Center
Aug. 20
• Sara Hartman and Bradford Hartman, Maryville, a girl, McKenzie Lee Hartman
Aug. 21
• Sarah Soule and Alex Soule, Maryville, a girl, Raven Valentina Soule.
• Alexis Calvert and Andrew Calvert, Maryville, a girl, Hazel Marie Calvert
