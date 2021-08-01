Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
July 22
• Jessica Marie Humphrey and Jared David Sparks, Maryville, a boy, Jared David-Michael Sparks Junior
• Megan Corrine Stamper and Kenneth Wade Baker, Maryville, a boy, Weston Reed Baker
• Lydia Paige Parker and Garret Braxton Pickens, Louisville, a boy, Braxton Layne Pickens
July 26
• Paige Marie Warner Miller and Christopher Dale Miller, Athens, a girl, Clara Jayde Miller
July 29
• Glacia Michelle Goforth and Zackary Thomas Samuel Nichols, Etowah, a boy, Kyrie King James Nichols
July 30
• Samantha Mckenzie Ward and Andrew Dale King, Greenback, a boy, Westin Layne King
• Kelsey Dawn Wilson Houston and Aaron Tate Houston, Madisonville, a boy, Aaron Kade Houston
University of Tennessee Medical Center
July 22
• Nicole Kay Garton and Bradley W. Davis, Maryville, a girl, Lillian Bea Davis
July 25
• Jessica N. Owens and Shawn L. Prater, Walland, a girl, Paisley Mae Prater
July 27
• Kerri L Morgan and Timothy C. Morgan, Maryville, a boy, Noah Reid Morgan
July 28
• Heidi Hammontree and Trever Moore, Maryville, a girl, Lilliona Kristina Kaye Moore.
• Amber DeBusk and Adam DeBusk, Maryville, a girl, Georgia Claire DeBusk
