Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
Aug. 13
• Brittany Michelle Haynes Nicholson and Billy Joe Nicholas Vance, Sweetwater, a boy, Kannon Axel Vance
Aug. 17
• Ista Angel Kyle, Maryville, a girl, Everly-Jane Paige Kyle
• Ashley Nicole Summers Givens and Cody Robert Gives, a boy, Stetson Levi Givens
Aug. 20
• Alyssa Simone and Corey Drew Tohey, Walland, a boy, Opie Taylor Tohey
University of Tennessee Medical Center
Aug. 21
• Sadie Martin and Colin Coatney, Townsend, a boy, Colin Jax Coatney
• Laurel Norton and Tommy Norton III, Maryville, a boy, Walker Lea Norton
Aug. 22
• Ginger Lovingood and Patrick Campbell, Maryville, a boy, Benjamin Cade Lovingood Campbell
Aug. 23
• Aubrie Maher and Joel Maher, Louisville, a boy, Jensen Curtis Maher
