Births

Blount Memorial Hospital

Dec. 4

• Danielle Leigh Blackwell Torbett and Justin Lee Torbett, Madisonville, a girl, Molly May Torbett

• Angela LeAnn Ford, Madisonville, a boy, Hunter James Robert Moses

Dec. 10

• Michelle Haley Varner and Steven Zachary Rue, Loudon, a girl, Lydia Rain Varner

Dec. 12

• Brittany Darlene Anderson, Maryville, a boy, Carter Gene Anderson

Dec. 14

• Cherish Ciara Willis Brown and Shane Darnell Brown, Alcoa, a girl, Ryder Arielle Brown 

Dec. 15

• Emma Elaine Best Hughes and Andrew Allen Hughes, Maryville, a boy, Grady Robert Hughes

Dec. 17

• Heather Nichelle Laney Carey and Brody Mark Carey, Madisonville, a girl, Clara Allen Carey 

University of Tennessee Medical Center

Dec. 16

• Sarah Burgess and Troy Dyer, Friendsville, a girl, Josephine Alice Dyer

Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center

Dec. 12

• Brittany Collin and Ryan Collin, Maryville, a girl, Hallie Michele Collin

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.