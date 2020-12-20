Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
Dec. 4
• Danielle Leigh Blackwell Torbett and Justin Lee Torbett, Madisonville, a girl, Molly May Torbett
• Angela LeAnn Ford, Madisonville, a boy, Hunter James Robert Moses
Dec. 10
• Michelle Haley Varner and Steven Zachary Rue, Loudon, a girl, Lydia Rain Varner
Dec. 12
• Brittany Darlene Anderson, Maryville, a boy, Carter Gene Anderson
Dec. 14
• Cherish Ciara Willis Brown and Shane Darnell Brown, Alcoa, a girl, Ryder Arielle Brown
Dec. 15
• Emma Elaine Best Hughes and Andrew Allen Hughes, Maryville, a boy, Grady Robert Hughes
Dec. 17
• Heather Nichelle Laney Carey and Brody Mark Carey, Madisonville, a girl, Clara Allen Carey
University of Tennessee Medical Center
Dec. 16
• Sarah Burgess and Troy Dyer, Friendsville, a girl, Josephine Alice Dyer
Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
Dec. 12
• Brittany Collin and Ryan Collin, Maryville, a girl, Hallie Michele Collin
