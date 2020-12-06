Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
Nov. 27
• Bridget Mary O’Neill Lambert and Robert Allen Lambert, Loudon, a boy, Rylee Ray Lambert
• Laura Alexis Cheyenne Price and William Lee Isbill, Louisville, a girl, Aria Reina Shianne Isbill
Nov. 29
• Jeanna Jeanette Koons and Jarrod Todd Jones, Tellico Plains, a boy, Elliott Russell Jones
Nov. 30
• Hannah Rachel Williamson Norris and Joshua Caleb Tyler Norris, Maryville, a girl, Millie Annmarie Norris
• Holly Nicole Romines King and Cody Reed King, Knoxville, a girl, Sarah Grace King
• Na’tyjah Nekia Young and Carlos Dewayne Westfield, Knoxville, a girl, Ca’Mela Nilay Westfield
Dec. 1
• Haley Brooke Daugherty Cable and Matthew James Cable, Maryville, a girl, Sage Diana Rose Cable
Dec. 2
• Stacey Taylor Davis Price and Michael Jared Price, Walland, twins, Carson Jared and Hannah Taylor Price
• Jennifer Marie Babb Casteel and Charles Edward Casteel, Maryville, a girl, Hannah June Casteel
Dec. 3
• Reba Leigh Schettler Potter and Austin Wade Potter Jr., Maryville, a girl, Ruby Evelyn Potter
• Christina Danielle Caughron Wilson and Jonah Jeremy Wilson, Maryville, a girl, Elaina Leann Wilson
• Sarah Jewel Radford and Joseph Andrew Hagstrom, Maryville, a girl, Jovie Emrys Hagstrom
University of Tennessee Medical Center
Nov. 25
• Ashleigh Walbrown and Richard Mewborn, Friendsville, a boy, Camden Tyler Mewborn
Dec. 1
• Hannah Jay and William Jay, Maryville, a boy, Carter Thomas Jay
• Grettel Castillo Valdes and Tony Fernandez, Louisville, a boy, Isaac Fernandez
Dec. 3
• Hope E. Pryor and Andrew R. Pryor, Maryville, a boy, Stetson Robert Pryor
