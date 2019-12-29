Births
University of Tennessee Medical Center
Dec. 19
• Kimberly Hommerding and Zachery Hommerding, Maryville, boy, Abram John Michael Hommerding
• Katherine Griffin and Logan Griffin, Maryville, girl, Adelaide Tyler Griffin
• Melissa O’Meara and Mackenzie (Mack) O’Meara, Maryville, girl, Emma Kate O’Meara
• Alicia Peirce and Jacob Williams, Louisville, a girl, Piper Rhiannon Williams
