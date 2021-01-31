Births

Blount Memorial Hospital

Jan. 26

• Savanna Lynn Merriman, Maryville, a boy, Greyson Tyler Merriman

Jan. 27

• Cindy Corrine Fagg Breeden and Taylor Ray Lail Breeden, Maryville, a boy, Barrett Coleman Breeden 

University of Tennessee Medical Center

Jan. 25

• Holly Hill and Ryan Hill, Walland, a boy, Blaine Whitley Hill

Jan. 27

• Tylor Friend and Charles Roberts, Louisville, twins, Ezekiel Lawrence and Ariah May Roberts

