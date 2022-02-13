Births
Blount Memorial
Feb. 4
• Amy Lynn Holms and Benjamin Lonnie Marcum, Maryville, a boy, Ryden Mitchell Marcum
Feb. 7
• Rachel Annette Peabody McKechine and Robert William McKechine, Maryville, a boy, Ryder Daniel McKechine
Feb. 9
• Amanda Beth Slansky and Michael Matthew Kelly, Maryville, a boy, Conor Michael Kelly
Feb. 11
• Heather Brooke Hampton Barnes, Madisonville, a girl, Ivy Reign Barnes
