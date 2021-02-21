Births

Blount Memorial Hospital

Feb. 4

• Bradi Leeann Coada and William Carter Adams, Knoxville, a boy, Ricky-Wayne Carver Adams

Feb. 7

• Falguni Ashoklal Patel and Mehul Madhukar Patel, Maryville, a boy, Dhiaan Mehul Patel

Feb. 8

• Kasey Lynn Hall Payne and Christopher Eugene Payne, Louisville, a boy, Christopher Eugene Payne

• Sabrena Ann Thompson and Brady Wayne Carey, Madisonville, a boy, Carter Reed Carey

Feb. 10

• Julie Marie Cooper Reagan, Rockford, a boy, Owen Gray Reagan

Feb. 12

• Sandra Diana Carpenter Hicks and Brant Howard Hicks, Maryville, a boy, Abraham Brantlee Hicks

Feb. 15

• Alyssa Beth Cummings Loy and John Thomas Loy, Maryville, a boy, Bennett Michael Loy

Feb. 16

• Kirsten Denise Parton Ogle and Raymond Edward Ogle, Walland, a girl, Summer Rae Ogle 

• Courtney Paige King Payne and Mitchel Lee Payne, Seymour, a girl, Karmyn Raylee Payne 

Feb. 18

• Sierra Dawn Kelley and Thomas Gray Duke, Maryville, a boy, Thomas Gray Duke Jr. 

University of Tennessee Medical Center

Feb. 13

• Kayley Oconner and Jason Leith, Maryville, a girl, Kaylynn Jade Leith

Feb. 15

• Tiffanni Cvitkovic and Zachary Steinberg, Maryville, a boy, Sean Lincoln Steinberg

Feb. 16

• Alexandra Edwards and Justin Edwards, Maryville, a girl, Rosalynn Marie Edwards

