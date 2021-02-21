Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
Feb. 4
• Bradi Leeann Coada and William Carter Adams, Knoxville, a boy, Ricky-Wayne Carver Adams
Feb. 7
• Falguni Ashoklal Patel and Mehul Madhukar Patel, Maryville, a boy, Dhiaan Mehul Patel
Feb. 8
• Kasey Lynn Hall Payne and Christopher Eugene Payne, Louisville, a boy, Christopher Eugene Payne
• Sabrena Ann Thompson and Brady Wayne Carey, Madisonville, a boy, Carter Reed Carey
Feb. 10
• Julie Marie Cooper Reagan, Rockford, a boy, Owen Gray Reagan
Feb. 12
• Sandra Diana Carpenter Hicks and Brant Howard Hicks, Maryville, a boy, Abraham Brantlee Hicks
Feb. 15
• Alyssa Beth Cummings Loy and John Thomas Loy, Maryville, a boy, Bennett Michael Loy
Feb. 16
• Kirsten Denise Parton Ogle and Raymond Edward Ogle, Walland, a girl, Summer Rae Ogle
• Courtney Paige King Payne and Mitchel Lee Payne, Seymour, a girl, Karmyn Raylee Payne
Feb. 18
• Sierra Dawn Kelley and Thomas Gray Duke, Maryville, a boy, Thomas Gray Duke Jr.
University of Tennessee Medical Center
Feb. 13
• Kayley Oconner and Jason Leith, Maryville, a girl, Kaylynn Jade Leith
Feb. 15
• Tiffanni Cvitkovic and Zachary Steinberg, Maryville, a boy, Sean Lincoln Steinberg
Feb. 16
• Alexandra Edwards and Justin Edwards, Maryville, a girl, Rosalynn Marie Edwards
