Births

Blount Memorial Hospital

Jan. 29

• Ashley E.F. Hamstra and Robert David Stephens, Maryville, a boy, Aidan Layne Stephens

Feb. 1

• Heather Michelle Shamblin Thompson and Matthew Charles Thompson, Maryville, a boy, Turner Matthew Thompson

• Haley Mason Cate Grace and Tyler Douglas Robinson, a girl, Tatum Cate Robinson

Feb. 2

• Greigh Maree Hunter and Zachary Clint Ellis, Madisonville, a boy, Remington Clint Ellis

University of Tennessee Medical Center

Jan. 30

• Monesha Q. McClure and Deran R. McLendon, Maryville, a boy, Deran Rashad McLendon Jr.

Feb. 2

• Heather Fairchild and Dakotah Fairchild, Seymour, twins, Kylie Lynne and Ellie James Fairchild

Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center

Feb. 1

• Abby Breeden and Javontae Lenoir, Alcoa, a boy, Jayven Maurice Lenoir

