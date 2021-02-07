Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
Jan. 29
• Ashley E.F. Hamstra and Robert David Stephens, Maryville, a boy, Aidan Layne Stephens
Feb. 1
• Heather Michelle Shamblin Thompson and Matthew Charles Thompson, Maryville, a boy, Turner Matthew Thompson
• Haley Mason Cate Grace and Tyler Douglas Robinson, a girl, Tatum Cate Robinson
Feb. 2
• Greigh Maree Hunter and Zachary Clint Ellis, Madisonville, a boy, Remington Clint Ellis
University of Tennessee Medical Center
Jan. 30
• Monesha Q. McClure and Deran R. McLendon, Maryville, a boy, Deran Rashad McLendon Jr.
Feb. 2
• Heather Fairchild and Dakotah Fairchild, Seymour, twins, Kylie Lynne and Ellie James Fairchild
Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
Feb. 1
• Abby Breeden and Javontae Lenoir, Alcoa, a boy, Jayven Maurice Lenoir
