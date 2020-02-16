Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
Feb. 3
• Shaunda Lanell McCauley Jenkins and King Money Jenkins II, Sweetwater, a boy, Izreal King Jenkins
Feb. 4
• Brittany Allison Russell and Corey Allen Jump, Madisonville, a girl, Taylor Louise Jump
Feb. 6
• Rachel Alice Welch and Matthew Charles Watson, Friendsville, girl, Rosalie Clementine Watson
• Courtney Danielle Molter, Maryville, a girl, Dalainey Evelyn Molter
University of Tennessee Medical Center
Feb. 7
• Allison Harvey and Patrick Harvey, Maryville, a boy, Mason Allen Harvey
• Brandi Groth and Daniel Groth, Maryville, a girl, Nova Hope Groth
• Megan Branam and Jeremy Branam, Louisville, girl, Hadley Jayne Branam
Feb. 8
• Mykee Sands and Joshua Sands, Walland, a boy, Michael Jude Sands
Feb. 11
• Jordan Morton and Thomas Morton, Maryville, a girl, Rhylee Blake Morton
Feb. 12
• Alexandria Cox and George Cox, Maryville, a boy, Jackson Oliver Cox
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.