Births

Blount Memorial Hospital

Feb. 3

• Shaunda Lanell McCauley Jenkins and King Money Jenkins II, Sweetwater, a boy, Izreal King Jenkins

Feb. 4

• Brittany Allison Russell and Corey Allen Jump, Madisonville, a girl, Taylor Louise Jump

Feb. 6

• Rachel Alice Welch and Matthew Charles Watson, Friendsville, girl, Rosalie Clementine Watson

• Courtney Danielle Molter, Maryville, a girl, Dalainey Evelyn Molter

University of Tennessee Medical Center

Feb. 7

• Allison Harvey and Patrick Harvey, Maryville, a boy, Mason Allen Harvey

• Brandi Groth and Daniel Groth, Maryville, a girl, Nova Hope Groth

• Megan Branam and Jeremy Branam, Louisville, girl, Hadley Jayne Branam

Feb. 8

• Mykee Sands and Joshua Sands, Walland, a boy, Michael Jude Sands

Feb. 11

• Jordan Morton and Thomas Morton, Maryville, a girl, Rhylee Blake Morton

Feb. 12

• Alexandria Cox and George Cox, Maryville, a boy, Jackson Oliver Cox

 

