Births
University of Tennessee Medical Center
Jan. 2
• Katy Hannah and Daniel Dyer, Maryville, a girl, Josie Kae Dyer
• Christina Alford and Michael Alford, Maryville, a boy, Everett Garland Alford
Jan. 5
• Nicole Reese and John Kaufman, Maryville, a boy, Samuel Dean Edwin Kaufman
Jan. 6
• Allison C. Newman and Dustin E. Newman, Alcoa, a boy, Henry Aaron Newman
Jan. 7
• Janna Kay McMurray and Brandon M. Winters, Seymour, a girl, Liliona Iris Winters
Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
Dec. 27
• Lisa Forester and Joshua Parker, Maryville, a girl, Arya Ann Parker
