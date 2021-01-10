Births

University of Tennessee Medical Center

Jan. 2

• Katy Hannah and Daniel Dyer, Maryville, a girl, Josie Kae Dyer

• Christina Alford and Michael Alford, Maryville, a boy, Everett Garland Alford

Jan. 5

• Nicole Reese and John Kaufman, Maryville, a boy, Samuel Dean Edwin Kaufman

Jan. 6

• Allison C. Newman and Dustin E. Newman, Alcoa, a boy, Henry Aaron Newman

Jan. 7

• Janna Kay McMurray and Brandon M. Winters, Seymour, a girl, Liliona Iris Winters

Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center

Dec. 27

• Lisa Forester and Joshua Parker, Maryville, a girl, Arya Ann Parker 

