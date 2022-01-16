Births
Blount Memorial
Nov. 11
• Cayley Madison McCowan and Desmon Alexander Underwood, Maryville, a girl, Ella Parker Underwood
• Kimberly Sophia Faye Thompson Davis and Clayton Ellis Davis, Maryville, a girl, Everlee Meadow Davis
• Jessica Kaelyn Yoakum, Friendsville, a boy, Hazen Brooks Yoakum
Nov. 15
• Erika Marie Foster Witt and Joshua Scott Witt, Maryville, a boy, Callen Grey Witt
• Faith Nicole Hays Brantner and Cameron Michael Brantner, Maryville, a boy, Avery Maddux Brantner
• Brittnay Elizabeth Sumner Zerambo and Brandon Xavier Zerambo, Knoxville, a girl, Aurora Rosalee Zerambo
• Tabatha Michelle Harner Cooper and Andrew Wayne Cooper, Maryville, a boy, Tyson Jay Cooper
Nov. 16
• Jessica Maxine Mork and Daniel Sandria, Rockford, a girl, Josselin Isabel Mork
• Callie Renee Kirkland, Maryville, a girl, Laelah Sue Rose Silvia
• Katelyn Marie Newcomb and Blake Edward Crowe, Corryton, a boy, Kason Elijah Crowe
Nov. 17
• Calie Alexus Ward and Lucas Dewayne Tinnel Brown, Vonore, a boy, Briar Kane Tinnel Brown
• Jessie Marie Mitchell Reyes and Zachariah Augustus Reyes, Maryville, a boy, Gabriel Allen Reyes
• Deanna Deshaye Kirkland and William Dorsey Debity, Spring City, a boy, Tyler Remington Debity
Nov. 18
• Robin LeAnn Stillwell Slack and Charles Brandon Slack, Maryville, a boy, Charles Brandon Slack Jr.
Nov. 19
• Savannah Marie Sexton Kelly and Austin Leroy Kelly, Maryville, a girl, Stevie Dena Sexton-Kelly
• Leah Marie Schillo Lane and Benjamin Samuel Lane, Maryville, a boy, Davis Lee Lane
Nov. 20
• Clarissa Marie Kelly Clawson and Brian Andrew Clawson, Maryville, a girl, Ivy Marie Clawson
• Shelby Lane Anderson and Erin Lee Lovegrove, Rockford, a boy, Seryn Dale Lovegrove
Nov. 22
• Chelsey Marie Bonner Everett and Zach Dalton Everett, Louisville, a girl, Mia Aurora Everett
• Asia Leighann Watson and Hayden Michael Childs, Maryville, a girl, Priscilla Elaine Childs
• Autumn Elizabeth Myers and Jesse James Berrier, Maryville, a boy, Jesse James Berrier
Nov. 23
• Sarah Jewel Radford and Joseph Andrew Hagstrom, Maryville, a boy, Lynnox Andrew Hagstrom
• Jodi Hannah Burchfield and Hayden Austin Mayfield, Maryville, a girl, Oaklynn Marie Burchfield
Nov. 24
• Christina Lillie Eckert Frazier and Clinton Evan Frazier, Louisville, a girl, Evangeline Lillie Nancy Frazier
• Samantha Renee Gentry Bozeman and Mark Allen Bozeman, Maryville, a girl, Kylie Renee Bozeman
• Amanda Leann Elmore, Madisonville, a girl, Eva Dale Elmore
• Brianna Leigh Bookout and Hunter Evan Smith, Vonore, a boy, Evan Halen Smith
Jan. 4
• Rebecca Lauren Gunnels Ledford and William Blaine Ledford, Maryville, a girl, Stella Janes Ledford
• Jessica Lynn Fariss Brouwer and Christopher Wayne Brouwer, Friendsville, a girl, Addielynn Anne Brouwer
Jan. 5
• Jamie Lea Huffman and Phillip Joseph Bresette-Correll, Englewood, a boy, Waylon Joseph Bresette-Correll
Jan. 6
• Kyra Katlyn Huskey and Dylan Scott Brown, Maryville, a girl, Evie Lavelle Brown
Jan. 7
• Kimberly Noel Berryhill Donohue and Anthony Noel Donohue, Oak Ridge, a girl, Adalynn Noel Donohue
Jan. 10
• Julie Cheyenne Alexander and Jeremy Allen Harrison, Madisonville, a boy, Canyon David Lee Harrison
• Macy Lynn Osgood and Paul Joseph Baker, Maryville, a boy, William David Baker
Jan. 13
• Trinia Aniece March McDaniel and Jeremy Donnie McDaniel, Tellico Plains, a girl, Destiny Aniece McDaniel
