Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
Dec. 21
• Shawna Amelia Gosnell Watson and Christopher Adam Volk, Vonore, a girl,
Jadence Annalee Volk
• Elizabeth Ann Blackstock Honey and Matthew Ryan Honey, Knoxville, a boy, Dean Ellis Honey
Dec. 22
• Alia Dawn Cowden and Brennan Lynn Plemons, Maryville, a girl, Raelynn Dawn Plemons
Dec. 23
• Denise Michelle Sanchez, Tallassee, a girl, Serenity Rosalie Sanchez
• Rebekah Nan Chapman Santos and Garrett Reuben Santos, Maryville, a girl, Lucy James Santos
• Lacie Earlean Cummings Hatcher and Timothy Adam Hatcher, Louisville, a boy, Holtyn Chett Hatcher
University of Tennessee Medical Center
Dec. 25
• Michelle Zavoli and John Zavoli, Maryville, a girl, Taylor-Anne Grace Zavoli
• Amanda Kennett and Jonathan Kennett, Maryville, a girl, Charleigh Rae Kennett
Dec. 27
• Lavetta Spann and Kendrick Spann, Alcoa, a boy, Kendrick Sidney Spann Jr.
Dec. 28
• Cyrena Everett and Robert Everett, Rockford, a girl, Hannah Jean Everett
• Kamerin Cheyenne Kayden Jones, Maryville, a boy, Kai Andre Jones
Dec. 31
• Siara Nicole Owens and Brandon Self, Louisville, a girl, Rozalynn Annicole-Reign Self
