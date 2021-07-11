Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
June 25
• Heather Nicole Kaiser and William Blakely Swann, Maryville, a boy, Taylor Oscar Garfield Swann
• Chloe Noelle Moore Zachery and James Davon Zachery, Maryville, a boy, Isaiah Zachery
June 27
• Sarah Nicole Lindsey, Maryville, a boy, Jace Allen Lindsey
June 28
• Kyla Renee Digman and Hunter Ray Hudgens, Maryville, a girl, Faith Lynn Hudgens
June 30
• Ashley Noel Branson Brummett and Jacob Kyle Brummett, Maryville, a boy, Axl Nolan Brummett
• Chelsea Nicole Brannon Lamb and Brandon James Lamb, Maryville, a boy, Gabriel Jace Lamb
July 2
• Allison Danielle Young Hanson and James Allen Hanson, Vonore, a girl, Ava Danielle Hanson
University of Tennessee Medical Center
July 1
• Bryce Coleman and Grant Coleman, Seymour, a girl, Remy Jean Coleman
• Tabitha Sparks and Jeremy Hatcher, Maryville, a girl, Julie Sue Hatcher
July 2
• Jessica Blair and Aaron Blair, Louisville, a boy, Nathan Michael Blair
July 6
• Kristin Sparks and Ryan Sparks, Maryville, a boy, Sterling Roberson Sparks
July 7
• Lauren Whitehead and Matthew Mynatt, Louisville, a girl, Imogen Amelia Mynatt
