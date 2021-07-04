Births
University of Tennessee Medical Center
June 25
• Jamie Hash and Kody Hash, Walland, a boy, Archer Lane Hash
June 28
• Stacey Kitts and Richard Kitts Jr., Maryville, a boy, Kash Cooper Kitts
• Krystal Wilson and John Malone, Maryville, a boy, Onyx-Jacob Jackson Malone
