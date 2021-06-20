Births

University of Tennessee Medical Center

June 11

• Audrianna Shaw and Jerry Shaw, Maryville, a girl, Nevaeh Hope Shaw

June 13

• Brandi Cottrell and Dallas Cottrell, Maryville, a girl, Gabriella Ember Cottrell

June 14

• Haylee Dawson and Aaron Melfi, Maryville, a girl, Italia Dior Melfi

