Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
June 11
• KeAnna Renee Tallent and Jason Scott Miller, Madisonville, a boy, Zayden Allen Miller
June 15
• Chelsea Lee Nipper and James Daryl Dalton, Madisonville, a girl, Stella Rae Dalton
June 16
• Katelyn Ann Best White and Eric William White, Maryville, a boy, Liam Michael White
• Maggie Mae Roark and Kyler Antonio Dalton, Louisville, a boy, Kace Jacob Dalton
June 18
• Haley Ann Hart and Steven Austin Blair, Townsend, a boy, Jaycub Ray Blair
• Hannah Mae Zimmerman and Isaac Drake Loveday, Maryville, a boy, Sawyer Franklin Loveday
• Taylor Ann Marie Tanner Claiborne and James Sultan Claiborne, Greenback, a boy, Zealand Dean Claiborne
June 19
• Ariel Hope Watson Shoemaker and Cody Morgan Shoemaker, Maryville, a girl, Octavia Morgan Shoemaker
• Ashton Dae Alloway and Iyron Lee Edwards, Alcoa, a girl, Ayami Ledai Edwards
June 21
• Tracey Elaine Wayne and Dylan Kyle Beverage, Maryville, a girl, Harper Rose Beverage
• Erica Paige Coleman and Tosapoom Chulee, Riceville, a boy, Jackson Orion Storm Chulee
June 22
• Kathyran Jean Kerns Rupert and Matthew Jeffery Rupert, Alcoa, a boy, Maverick Jayce Rupert
• Megan Leann Harness Holt and Daniel Porter Holt, Maryville, a boy, Jameson Porter Holt
June 23
• Alexis Lynn Ferguson Pierce and Andrew Lamar Pierce, Greenback, a girl, Arie Blake Pierce
University of Tennessee Medical Center
June 16
• Katherine J. Richardson and Jack G. Richardson, Walland, a boy, Kole Garrett Richardson
• Brittany A. Tucker and Aaron D. Johnson, Maryville, a girl, Ivy Lee Johnson
June 17
• Heather R. Morse and Timothy A. Morse, Alcoa, a boy, Cade Daniel Morse
June 22
• Cheyanne Key and Damien Key, Maryville, a girl, Quinn Josephine Key
June 23
• Ashley Butler and Robert Butler, Alcoa, a boy, Jonathan Bowman Butler
June 24
• Elizabeth Anderson Steeves and Jeremy Steeves, Alcoa, a girl, James Joy Steeves
