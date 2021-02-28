Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
Feb. 18
• Allison Dawn Newhouse Winters and Steven Ray Winters, Walland, a girl, Mira Grace Winters
Feb. 19
• Elizabeth Grace Tinch and Caleb Brennan Foley, Maryville, a girl, Esme Louise Foley
• Morgan Lea Terry Russell and Levi Ray Russell, Seymour, a girl, Lyla Jane Russell
• Kayla Nicole Hylton and Shawn S. Wenzel, Maryville, a girl, Addison Camryn Wenzel
Feb. 22
• Terry Rene Curtis Porter and Myron Powell Porter, Maryville, a girl, Marley Jo Porter
Feb. 24
• Sarah Ann Lawson Ingram and Kyle Philip Ingram, Maryville, a boy, Henry Frederick Ingram
University of Tennessee Medical Center
Feb. 18
• Katie S. Mize and Nathan C. Mize, Seymour, a boy, Elliott Chadwick Mize
• Kristen M. Davis, Maryville, a girl, Makayla Michelle Davis
Feb. 19
• Chelsea Allison and Robert Allison, Maryville, a boy, Emmett James Allison
