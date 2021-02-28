Births

Blount Memorial Hospital

Feb. 18

• Allison Dawn Newhouse Winters and Steven Ray Winters, Walland, a girl, Mira Grace Winters

Feb. 19

• Elizabeth Grace Tinch and Caleb Brennan Foley, Maryville, a girl, Esme Louise Foley

• Morgan Lea Terry Russell and Levi Ray Russell, Seymour, a girl, Lyla Jane Russell

• Kayla Nicole Hylton and Shawn S. Wenzel, Maryville, a girl, Addison Camryn Wenzel

Feb. 22

• Terry Rene Curtis Porter and Myron Powell Porter, Maryville, a girl, Marley Jo Porter

Feb. 24

• Sarah Ann Lawson Ingram and Kyle Philip Ingram, Maryville, a boy, Henry Frederick Ingram

University of Tennessee Medical Center

Feb. 18

• Katie S. Mize and Nathan C. Mize,  Seymour, a boy, Elliott Chadwick Mize

• Kristen M. Davis, Maryville, a girl, Makayla Michelle Davis

Feb. 19

• Chelsea Allison and Robert Allison, Maryville, a boy, Emmett James Allison

