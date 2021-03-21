Births

Blount Memorial Hospital

March 12

• Rebekah Ann Farmer Tyler and Brandon Scot Tyler, Maryville, a girl, Alice Rose Tyler

March 15

• Megan Elizabeth Wells, Athens, a girl, Nayeli Charlollet Wells

March 17

• Cleta Nyoka Carver-Lands and Charles Jacob Votava, Maryville, a girl, Sophia Lynn Marie Votava

• Kayla Marie Larson Dupont and Adrian James Dupont, Madisonville, a boy, Anselem Krieg Dupont

University of Tennessee Medical Center

March 14

• Ashley M. McCarter and Joshua R Sparks, Seymour, a boy, Cooper Ray Sparks

March 15

• Portia M. Greenlee and Jonathan R. Stillwell, Louisville, a girl, Ernie Louis Stillwell

March 16

• Morgan D. Leblanc and Randal K. Leblanc, Maryville, a girl, Madelyn Grace LeBlanc

• Alexyia Dinae Porter, Maryville, a girl, Aspen Elaine Porter

