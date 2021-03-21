Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
March 12
• Rebekah Ann Farmer Tyler and Brandon Scot Tyler, Maryville, a girl, Alice Rose Tyler
March 15
• Megan Elizabeth Wells, Athens, a girl, Nayeli Charlollet Wells
March 17
• Cleta Nyoka Carver-Lands and Charles Jacob Votava, Maryville, a girl, Sophia Lynn Marie Votava
• Kayla Marie Larson Dupont and Adrian James Dupont, Madisonville, a boy, Anselem Krieg Dupont
University of Tennessee Medical Center
March 14
• Ashley M. McCarter and Joshua R Sparks, Seymour, a boy, Cooper Ray Sparks
March 15
• Portia M. Greenlee and Jonathan R. Stillwell, Louisville, a girl, Ernie Louis Stillwell
March 16
• Morgan D. Leblanc and Randal K. Leblanc, Maryville, a girl, Madelyn Grace LeBlanc
• Alexyia Dinae Porter, Maryville, a girl, Aspen Elaine Porter
