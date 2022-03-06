Births

Blount Memorial

Feb. 15

• Jessica Kim Teal O'Connor and William Aaron O'Connor, Maryville, a girl, Taylin Elli Ann O'Connor

Feb. 19

• Alexis Ann Sample and Skyler Anthony Haefeker, Maryville, a boy, Maddoc Wolfe Haefeker

Feb. 24

• Kandice Tenasha Bivens and Matthew John Lemarr, Englewood, a boy, Tyson John Lemarr

