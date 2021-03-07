Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
March 1
• Bree Anna Mae Peterson Stinnett and Ernest Leon Stinnett Jr., Greenback, a boy, Waylon John Stinnett
March 3
• Sabrina Dawn Townsend Springhorn and Daniel Ethan Springhorn, Maryville, a boy, Daniel Augustus Springhorn
• Taylor Elizabeth Sorrow Oxendine and Cory Jess Oxendine, Maryville, a girl, Finley Scout Oxendine
University of Tennessee Medical Center
March 1
• Marta Palomo Lucio and Hilario Vazquez Aranda, Rockford, a boy, Rafael Vazquez Palomo
March 2
• Ashley French and Jason Vilchez, Friendsville, a boy, Jake Henry Vilchez
March 3
• Omni Gipson and Cody Russell, Walland, a boy, Isaac Gene Russell
March 4
• Jane Roycroft and Stephen Roycroft, Maryville, a girl, Magnolia Rose Roycroft
Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
Feb. 27
• Jessica Edwards-Anderson and Andrew Green, Maryville, a girl, Renesmee Hope Green
