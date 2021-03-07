Births

Blount Memorial Hospital

March 1

• Bree Anna Mae Peterson Stinnett and Ernest Leon Stinnett Jr., Greenback, a boy, Waylon John Stinnett

March 3

•  Sabrina Dawn Townsend Springhorn and Daniel Ethan Springhorn, Maryville, a boy, Daniel Augustus Springhorn

• Taylor Elizabeth Sorrow Oxendine and Cory Jess Oxendine, Maryville, a girl, Finley Scout Oxendine

University of Tennessee Medical Center

March 1

• Marta Palomo Lucio and Hilario Vazquez Aranda, Rockford, a boy, Rafael Vazquez Palomo

March 2

• Ashley French and Jason Vilchez, Friendsville, a boy, Jake Henry Vilchez

March 3

• Omni Gipson and Cody Russell, Walland, a boy, Isaac Gene Russell

March 4

• Jane Roycroft and Stephen Roycroft, Maryville, a girl, Magnolia Rose Roycroft

Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center

Feb. 27

• Jessica Edwards-Anderson and Andrew Green, Maryville, a girl, Renesmee Hope Green

