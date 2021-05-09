Births

Blount Memorial Hospital

April 16

• Heaven Kaelyn Odell and Timothy Wayne Butts, Rockford, a boy, Raylyn Wayne Butts

April 19

• Holly Elizabeth Bell Burch and Corey James Burch, Maryville, a boy, Beau Jameson Burch

April 20

• Lindsey Nicole Alexander Riggs and Jason Wayne Riggs, Friendsville, a girl, Oakley Jean Riggs

April 21

• April Jeanette Ergenbright and Robert Carl Ergenbright, Knoxville, a girl, Ava Kay Ergenbright

• Olivia Jordan Queen and Justin Leon Russell, Louisville, a girl, Helen Kenziee Russell

April 26

• Sarah Ella Harrill Whitehead and Michael Sidney Whitehead, Madisonville, a girl, Ella Magnolia Whitehead

April 29

• Rebecca Gail Hathaway Richardson and Eddie Lee Richardson, Maryville, a girl, Riley June Richardson

• Sara Beth Edge and Charles Jeremiah Lee Trull, Tellico Plains, a boy, Elijah Remington Lee Trull

University of Tennessee Medical Center

April 22

• Blake Johnson, Alcoa, a girl, Azariah Elaine Johnson

April 25

• Kelley Porter and Dwight Porter, Maryville, a boy, Jak Weston Porter

April 30

• Sarah E. Pimentel Rada and Haroll J. Pimentel, Louisville, a girl, Reina Denise Pimentel

• Tesse Keeble and Gregory Eades, Maryville, a girl, Willow Reign Eades

