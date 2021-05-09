Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
April 16
• Heaven Kaelyn Odell and Timothy Wayne Butts, Rockford, a boy, Raylyn Wayne Butts
April 19
• Holly Elizabeth Bell Burch and Corey James Burch, Maryville, a boy, Beau Jameson Burch
April 20
• Lindsey Nicole Alexander Riggs and Jason Wayne Riggs, Friendsville, a girl, Oakley Jean Riggs
April 21
• April Jeanette Ergenbright and Robert Carl Ergenbright, Knoxville, a girl, Ava Kay Ergenbright
• Olivia Jordan Queen and Justin Leon Russell, Louisville, a girl, Helen Kenziee Russell
April 26
• Sarah Ella Harrill Whitehead and Michael Sidney Whitehead, Madisonville, a girl, Ella Magnolia Whitehead
April 29
• Rebecca Gail Hathaway Richardson and Eddie Lee Richardson, Maryville, a girl, Riley June Richardson
• Sara Beth Edge and Charles Jeremiah Lee Trull, Tellico Plains, a boy, Elijah Remington Lee Trull
University of Tennessee Medical Center
April 22
• Blake Johnson, Alcoa, a girl, Azariah Elaine Johnson
April 25
• Kelley Porter and Dwight Porter, Maryville, a boy, Jak Weston Porter
April 30
• Sarah E. Pimentel Rada and Haroll J. Pimentel, Louisville, a girl, Reina Denise Pimentel
• Tesse Keeble and Gregory Eades, Maryville, a girl, Willow Reign Eades
