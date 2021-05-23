Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
May 15
• Chelsea Rebecca Davenport and Hunter Blair Shaw, Athens, a girl, Millie Blaire Shaw
May 17
• Megan Alicia Bell, Maryville, a girl, Kenzie Brooklyn Bell
• Hannah Emily Amburn Monroe and William Ross Monroe III, Maryville, a girl, Kingsley Belle Monroe
May 19
• Hailie Virdie Rain Sloan and Andrew Cole Bowers, Tellico Plains, a girl, Ariah Cole Bowers
• Natalie Tillman Smith Anselmo and Jeffery Scott Anselmo, Sevierville, a girl, Charlotte Rae Anselmo
May 20
• Rachel Anne Rhinehart Harris and Jeffrey Brian Harris, Seymour, Alison Layne Harris
• Katelyn Nicole Friend Quaranta and John James Quaranta Jr., Maryville, a boy, John James Quaranta III
University of Tennessee Medical Center
May 12
• Misty D. Gurley and Jason L .Cromwell, Townsend, a girl, Rae'Beth Nikki Cromwell
May 13
• Georganna M. Franklin and Hunter A. White, Louisville, a girl, Ophelia Iva Gail White
May 14
• Casi C. Newman and Justin H. Newman, Maryville, a boy, Reece Oliver Newman
May 15
• Elise D. Lindsay and Brian A. Anderson, Maryville, twin girls, Avianna Sarah Leighanne Anderson and Ashlynn Dianne Jane Anderson
May 16
• Kelsey E. Blevins and Daniel S. Blevins, Maryville, a girl, Harper Grace Blevins
May 19
• Samantha Vanosdale and Stephan Pritchard, Maryville, a girl, Olivea Grace Pritchard
• Jaymee Buchanan and Jaylon Beasley, Maryville, a boy, Atlas Reid Beasley
