Births

Blount Memorial

May 13

• Alayna Jean Hensley and Tyler Logan Franklin, Madisonville, a boy, Bentley Jean Franklin

• Kristen Holli Leinart Moody and Don Edward Moody Jr., Englewood, a girl, Karsyn Judith Moody

• Emily Frances Steadmon and Dalton Reece Gentry, Friendsville, a boy, Carson William Gentry

May 16

• Rhiannon Chelsie Duckett Roach and Albert James Roach, Tellico Plains, a boy, Colt James Roach

May 18

• Kelsey Paige Sellers Gumm and Dylan Tyler Gumm, Maryville, a girl, Olivia Michelle Gumm

May 20

• Shanna Gail Briggs Millan and Jorge De-Jesus Garcia-Millan, Maryville, a girl, Khloe May Millan

May 22

• Amber Nichole Brewer Jesmer and Matthew James Jesmer, Maryville, a boy, Logan James Jesmer

May 23

• Jennifer Allison Ledbetter Strange and Craig Michael Strange, Maryville, a boy, Van Callahan Strange

May 24

• Angelina Faye Lobe Abernathy and Eric Franklin Abernathy, Maryville, a boy, Ezra Thomas Abernathy

May 25

• Jaylin Sara Freymuth and Wesley Chase Nuchols, Maryville, a girl, Indy Rose Nuchols

• Amylee Rene Holloman Clary and Havy Joe Clary, Maryville, a boy, Havy Joe Clary Jr.

• Summer Nicole Ewing and Cameron Nicholas Little, Maryville, a boy, Korbin Lee Little

• Charnia Gay Redulfin Pagaduan Gilliam and John Allen Gilliam, Greenback, a boy, Wyatt Ivar Gilliam

May 26

• Carrie Elizabeth West and Johnny David West, Oneida, a girl, Kylie Joe West

• Rachel Abigail Shi Horton and Timothy Justin Horton, Maryville, a girl, Anabelle Lee-Noelle Horton

