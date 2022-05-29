Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
Blount Memorial
May 13
• Alayna Jean Hensley and Tyler Logan Franklin, Madisonville, a boy, Bentley Jean Franklin
• Kristen Holli Leinart Moody and Don Edward Moody Jr., Englewood, a girl, Karsyn Judith Moody
• Emily Frances Steadmon and Dalton Reece Gentry, Friendsville, a boy, Carson William Gentry
May 16
• Rhiannon Chelsie Duckett Roach and Albert James Roach, Tellico Plains, a boy, Colt James Roach
May 18
• Kelsey Paige Sellers Gumm and Dylan Tyler Gumm, Maryville, a girl, Olivia Michelle Gumm
May 20
• Shanna Gail Briggs Millan and Jorge De-Jesus Garcia-Millan, Maryville, a girl, Khloe May Millan
May 22
• Amber Nichole Brewer Jesmer and Matthew James Jesmer, Maryville, a boy, Logan James Jesmer
May 23
• Jennifer Allison Ledbetter Strange and Craig Michael Strange, Maryville, a boy, Van Callahan Strange
May 24
• Angelina Faye Lobe Abernathy and Eric Franklin Abernathy, Maryville, a boy, Ezra Thomas Abernathy
May 25
• Jaylin Sara Freymuth and Wesley Chase Nuchols, Maryville, a girl, Indy Rose Nuchols
• Amylee Rene Holloman Clary and Havy Joe Clary, Maryville, a boy, Havy Joe Clary Jr.
• Summer Nicole Ewing and Cameron Nicholas Little, Maryville, a boy, Korbin Lee Little
• Charnia Gay Redulfin Pagaduan Gilliam and John Allen Gilliam, Greenback, a boy, Wyatt Ivar Gilliam
May 26
• Carrie Elizabeth West and Johnny David West, Oneida, a girl, Kylie Joe West
• Rachel Abigail Shi Horton and Timothy Justin Horton, Maryville, a girl, Anabelle Lee-Noelle Horton
