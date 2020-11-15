Births

Blount Memorial Hospital

Nov. 2

• Angel Nicole Pate and Jacob Colby Baker, Lenoir City, a boy, Sawyer Ray Baker

Nov. 3

• Taylor Nicole Clark and Beau Dalton Conklin, Louisville, a girl, Ryleigh Jane Conklin

Nov. 4

• Danie Renee James Herrin and John Everette Herrin, Bryson City, North Carolina, a girl, Sparrow McKenna Herrin

• Elle Kate Whaley and Levi Samuel Mason, Rockford, a boy, Robert Carson Mason

Nov. 6

• Amy Marie Sperling and Eric Ray Patterson, Maryville, a boy, Oliver Lowell Patterson

Nov. 9

• Alyson Renae Millsaps Grudig and Logan Jake Grudig, Rockford, a boy, Luke Abraham Grudig

• Angelica Denise Vanderkooy Lund and Andrew Alan Lund, Maryville, a boy, Liam Alexander Lund 

Nov. 11

• Laura Rose Parkins Newman and Richard James Newman, Maryville, a boy, Elijah James Newman

University of Tennessee Medical Center

Nov. 6

• Brittany McGill and Bradley McGill, Maryville, a girl, Brinley Rose Nicole McGill

• Samantha McLemore and James McLemore, Friendsville, a boy, Payson Carter McLemore

Nov. 8

• Kathleen Grider and Michael Grider, Maryville, a boy, Tuck Riley Grider

Nov. 10

• Olivia Wilburn and Brian Pell, Alcoa, a girl, Abigail Lotus Pell

Nov. 11

• Mandee Kelly and William Watson, Louisville, a girl, Aurora Hazel-Ann Watson

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.