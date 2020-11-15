Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
Nov. 2
• Angel Nicole Pate and Jacob Colby Baker, Lenoir City, a boy, Sawyer Ray Baker
Nov. 3
• Taylor Nicole Clark and Beau Dalton Conklin, Louisville, a girl, Ryleigh Jane Conklin
Nov. 4
• Danie Renee James Herrin and John Everette Herrin, Bryson City, North Carolina, a girl, Sparrow McKenna Herrin
• Elle Kate Whaley and Levi Samuel Mason, Rockford, a boy, Robert Carson Mason
Nov. 6
• Amy Marie Sperling and Eric Ray Patterson, Maryville, a boy, Oliver Lowell Patterson
Nov. 9
• Alyson Renae Millsaps Grudig and Logan Jake Grudig, Rockford, a boy, Luke Abraham Grudig
• Angelica Denise Vanderkooy Lund and Andrew Alan Lund, Maryville, a boy, Liam Alexander Lund
Nov. 11
• Laura Rose Parkins Newman and Richard James Newman, Maryville, a boy, Elijah James Newman
University of Tennessee Medical Center
Nov. 6
• Brittany McGill and Bradley McGill, Maryville, a girl, Brinley Rose Nicole McGill
• Samantha McLemore and James McLemore, Friendsville, a boy, Payson Carter McLemore
Nov. 8
• Kathleen Grider and Michael Grider, Maryville, a boy, Tuck Riley Grider
Nov. 10
• Olivia Wilburn and Brian Pell, Alcoa, a girl, Abigail Lotus Pell
Nov. 11
• Mandee Kelly and William Watson, Louisville, a girl, Aurora Hazel-Ann Watson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.