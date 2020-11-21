Births

Blount Memorial Hospital 

Nov. 11

• Kaitlyn Elaine Dyer and Cristian Gerardo Garcia-Garcia, Maryville, a girl, Mia Adiana Elaine Dyer

Nov. 12

• Michelle Elizabeth Kates Layne and Benjamin James Layne, Maryville, a girl, Lindsay Elizabeth Layne

Nov. 13

• Megan Paige Garrett Lindsey and Logan Matthew Lindsey, Maryville, a boy, Waylon Garrett Lindsey

University of Tennessee Medical Center

Nov.13

• Bailey Jones and Joshua Jones, Maryville, a girl, Emma Jane Jones

Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center

Nov. 19

• Kendra Knight and J.B. Grimes, Louisville, a girl, Kaizleigh J. Grimes

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.